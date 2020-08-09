Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.71.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.