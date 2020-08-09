Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

