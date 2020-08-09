Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 766,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 87.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 222,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 33.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

