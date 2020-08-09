Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $599.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

