Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.