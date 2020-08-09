Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,487 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -720,000.00 and a beta of 1.93. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

