Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $20,532,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 764,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 262,818 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

