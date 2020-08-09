Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 419 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in POSCO by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in POSCO by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Nomura cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. POSCO has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts predict that POSCO will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

