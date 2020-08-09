Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 445,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 494,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.10 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.