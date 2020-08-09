Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $295.10 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $335.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.81.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.