Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $24.27 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

