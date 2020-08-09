Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in TPI Composites by 19.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPI Composites by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TPI Composites by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.