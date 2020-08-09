Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €26.50 ($29.78) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.25 ($28.37).

EVK opened at €24.33 ($27.34) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

