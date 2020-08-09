Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €28.00 ($31.46) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.25 ($28.37).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.33 ($27.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.97. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

