Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.52% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

