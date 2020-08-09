First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of First Bancorp worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Parady purchased 3,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $56,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,733.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony C. Mckim purchased 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. First Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th.

First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

