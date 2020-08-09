Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.73 ($53.63).

Shares of FRA opened at €33.12 ($37.21) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.47 and its 200-day moving average is €47.33. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

