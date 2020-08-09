Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,028,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,168.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 56,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

