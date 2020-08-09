Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.46% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,746.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 in the last 90 days. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.