Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The insurance provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.14 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALL. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

