Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HKMPF. ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

HKMPF opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

