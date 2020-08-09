Hochtief (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €100.00 by Independent Research

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been given a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

HOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.33 ($121.72).

Shares of FRA HOT opened at €73.90 ($83.03) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($143.82) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($196.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.84.

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

