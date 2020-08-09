Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 395,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

