Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $36.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $39.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $155.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.67 million to $161.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.33 million, with estimates ranging from $196.78 million to $455.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of INSM opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 1,287,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insmed by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,471,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

