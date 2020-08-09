Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 119.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of INS opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.