iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Jentner Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

