iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,998,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $32.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

