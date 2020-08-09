iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after buying an additional 250,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,083,000 after buying an additional 105,658 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

