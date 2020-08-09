Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.45 ($6.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEO. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €7.24 ($8.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.77. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €13.96 ($15.69).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

