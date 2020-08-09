Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $268.54

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.54 and traded as low as $265.40. Mediclinic International shares last traded at $268.80, with a volume of 312,039 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. UBS Group cut Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($5.93) to GBX 323 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

