Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $111.25

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and traded as low as $109.70. Metro Bank shares last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 1,137,507 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.84.

In other news, insider Michael Snyder purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,650 ($16,797.93). Also, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($701,452.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

