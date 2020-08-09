MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €119.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €119.00 ($133.71) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €141.85 ($159.38).

MTX stock opened at €150.05 ($168.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($325.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €175.13.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

