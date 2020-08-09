MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €128.00 by Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €128.00 ($143.82) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($160.67) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €141.85 ($159.38).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €150.05 ($168.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($325.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €153.40 and a 200-day moving average of €175.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.