MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €145.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.85 ($159.38).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €150.05 ($168.60) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($325.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €153.40 and its 200-day moving average is €175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.