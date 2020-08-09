Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €65.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.06 ($94.45).

FRA:BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.24 and a 200-day moving average of €63.57. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

