PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $39.51 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

