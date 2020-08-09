PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.