Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 121,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 368,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 169,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $263,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,973.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,497,337. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

