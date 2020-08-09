Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of Progyny worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Progyny by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 250.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355,165 shares of company stock worth $137,223,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

