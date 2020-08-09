Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 332.56 ($4.09).

LON PFG opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.14. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 492.70 ($6.06). The stock has a market cap of $469.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.60.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

