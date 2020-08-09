Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globant SA Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $152.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $184.14 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $185.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 2,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

