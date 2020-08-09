Rational (FRA:RAA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($471.91) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €380.00 ($426.97) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €470.00 ($528.09).

Shares of RAA opened at €519.00 ($583.15) on Tuesday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($668.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €507.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €532.80.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

