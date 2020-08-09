Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RAVN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

