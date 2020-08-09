Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 943 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,181,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

MGEE stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

