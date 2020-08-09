Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,929 Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.