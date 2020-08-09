Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

