Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $21,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 62.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 690,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

