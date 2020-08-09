Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,726,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

