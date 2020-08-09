Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $188.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

