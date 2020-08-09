Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $141.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.